150,000 Shares in Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) Purchased by Hartree Partners LP

Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000. Hartree Partners LP owned 0.23% of Landcadia Holdings III as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LCY shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on Landcadia Holdings III in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Landcadia Holdings III in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ LCY traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,770. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.24. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $12.65.

Landcadia Holdings III Profile

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

