Hartree Partners LP Acquires Shares of 200,000 FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU)

Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,499,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,994,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $799,000.

FTAC Hera Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 37,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,157. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

