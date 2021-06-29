250,000 Shares in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) Purchased by Hartree Partners LP

Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000.

LGACU traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 15,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,685. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.00. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.68.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

