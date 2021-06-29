Analysts Set Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Target Price at $11.92

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.92.

CPXGF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cineplex from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cineplex from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Shares of CPXGF traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $11.90. 3,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,369. Cineplex has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $18.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.67.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.