CoTrader (COT) Trading 20.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One CoTrader coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. CoTrader has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and $2,866.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CoTrader has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00055811 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00019959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.47 or 0.00683079 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00039039 BTC.

CoTrader Profile

COT is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

CoTrader Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

