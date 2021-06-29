EvidenZ (BCDT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $305,640.00

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 29th. EvidenZ has a total market cap of $7.08 million and approximately $305,640.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded 35% higher against the dollar. One EvidenZ coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00055811 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00019959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.47 or 0.00683079 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00039039 BTC.

BCDT is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,064,244 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @MyEvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDT is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date. Gitlab | Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvidenZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvidenZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

