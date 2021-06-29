National Bankshares Increases Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Price Target to C$23.50

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) had its price objective lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$22.50 to C$23.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 39.22% from the stock’s current price.

TSE AD.UN traded up C$0.16 on Tuesday, hitting C$16.88. 344,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.82, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.10. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 52 week low of C$10.27 and a 52 week high of C$17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$758.96 million and a P/E ratio of 7.40.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Company Profile

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

