National Bankshares Increases Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Price Target to C$23.50

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) had its price objective lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$22.50 to C$23.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 39.22% from the stock’s current price.
TSE AD.UN traded up C$0.16 on Tuesday, hitting C$16.88. 344,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.82, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.10. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 52 week low of C$10.27 and a 52 week high of C$17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$758.96 million and a P/E ratio of 7.40.
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Company Profile
