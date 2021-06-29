Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Given a C$2.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) has been assigned a C$2.00 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Eight Capital raised their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of C$0.40 and a 1-year high of C$1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.55.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

