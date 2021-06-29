Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Given a C$2.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2021

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) has been assigned a C$2.00 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Eight Capital raised their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of C$0.40 and a 1-year high of C$1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.55.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.