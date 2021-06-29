Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.44 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.92%. Enerpac Tool Group’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

NYSE EPAC traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.52. 5,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,114. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 377.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.79.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on EPAC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.