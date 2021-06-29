Hartree Partners LP Buys 263,800 Shares of MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU)

Hartree Partners LP raised its stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,643,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,800 shares during the quarter. MedTech Acquisition comprises 2.9% of Hartree Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hartree Partners LP’s holdings in MedTech Acquisition were worth $16,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $28,875,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $17,850,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $13,125,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $7,875,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MedTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $5,250,000.

Get MedTech Acquisition alerts:

MTACU stock remained flat at $$10.16 during midday trading on Tuesday. 103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,762. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $11.85.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for MedTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.