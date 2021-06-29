Hartree Partners LP Takes Position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU)

Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 331,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $7,720,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $746,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $9,200,000.

OTCMKTS RMGCU remained flat at $$10.00 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 10,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,303. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

