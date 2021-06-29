Hartree Partners LP Invests $4.04 Million in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU)

Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GMBTU. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $8,162,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter worth $4,322,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter worth $3,037,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter worth $2,908,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter worth $2,523,000.

Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.99. 2,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,706. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $11.59.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

