Quest Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Quest Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,218 shares during the quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $16,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,867 shares of company stock worth $17,773,251 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.46.

MA traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $370.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,721. The business’s 50-day moving average is $370.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.31, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

