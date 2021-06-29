ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $724.11 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) will post $724.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $719.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $727.97 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full-year sales of $3.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ContextLogic.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WISH. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.92.

Shares of ContextLogic stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.92. 1,463,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,012,604. ContextLogic has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $32.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.16. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38.

In other ContextLogic news, CAO Brett Just sold 10,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $85,298.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,104.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 55,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $463,915.62. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 86,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,330.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 945,332 shares of company stock worth $8,421,839 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 286.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

