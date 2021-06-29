Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $5.22 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 20.8% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. KDI Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 14.5% in the first quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Mastercard by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,450,000 after purchasing an additional 212,874 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in Mastercard by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Mastercard by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 676,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $241,511,000 after purchasing an additional 231,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,216,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,582,676.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,867 shares of company stock valued at $17,773,251. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $370.69. The stock had a trading volume of 91,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,721. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.59. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $367.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.31, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.46.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.