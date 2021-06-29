American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,366 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,023 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express by 391.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express by 2.1% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. raised its position in American Express by 4.1% during the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 41,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.15. 112,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,413,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.62. The firm has a market cap of $132.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $170.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXP. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

