BidiPass Hits Market Cap of $121,897.33 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. In the last week, BidiPass has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar. One BidiPass coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $121,897.33 and $7,284.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BidiPass alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00055811 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00019959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $247.47 or 0.00683079 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00039039 BTC.

BidiPass Coin Profile

BidiPass (BDP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BidiPass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BidiPass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.