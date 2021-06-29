Unifty (NIF) Hits Market Capitalization of $25.95 Million

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded up 16.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. During the last week, Unifty has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. Unifty has a market capitalization of $25.95 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifty coin can currently be bought for about $24.84 or 0.00068557 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unifty alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00046424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00151376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.91 or 0.00168135 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,278.64 or 1.00137723 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002905 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Unifty

Unifty was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,044,626 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NIFUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Unifty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.