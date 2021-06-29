RSK Smart Bitcoin Price Hits $35,863.16 on Top Exchanges (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $35,863.16 or 0.98990899 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $72.58 million and $1.17 million worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001656 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,024 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

