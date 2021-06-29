Short Interest in QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO) Drops By 75.0%

QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

QCCO stock remained flat at $$0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday. QC has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35.

QC Company Profile

QC Holdings, Inc provide various financial services for consumers and small businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers installment, deferred deposit, and title-collateralized loans; and check cashing, bill pay, wire transfer and money orders, debit card, and prepaid card services.

