Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 76.6% from the May 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MGDDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.22. 72,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,283. The firm has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.67. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

