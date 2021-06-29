XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 4,640 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

GPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

NYSE GPC traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,094. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $83.67 and a 52-week high of $135.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

In related news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.