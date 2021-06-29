XTX Topco Ltd Invests $557,000 in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,408 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MANT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in ManTech International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 33,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in ManTech International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 61.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.88. 1,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,511. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.43. ManTech International Co. has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $101.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.72.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. ManTech International had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. ManTech International’s payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MANT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ManTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

In other news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $645,525.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,522.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $251,188.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,096.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,914 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

