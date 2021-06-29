Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.75.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

In related news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $55,260.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,041.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Limelight Networks by 133.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Limelight Networks during the first quarter worth $36,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Limelight Networks during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Limelight Networks during the first quarter worth $38,000. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LLNW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 20,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,750,423. Limelight Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $408.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.50 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 15.53% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.