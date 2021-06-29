SSI Investment Management LLC Sells 7,070 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

SSI Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,070 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6,339.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 347,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,393,000 after buying an additional 341,837 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 72.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 56,365 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 19,682 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $6,036,000.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.82.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.92. 10,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,481. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.62 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. Analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,257.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

