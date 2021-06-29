XTX Topco Ltd Invests $588,000 in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Five Below by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Five Below by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 5.1% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI cut Five Below to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.10.

Shares of FIVE traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,643. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.61 and a 12-month high of $205.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.11.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $473,289.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,280.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,412.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

