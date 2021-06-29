XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 398,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,849,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price target (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.57.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,373,920. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $204.39 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $619.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.20.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.