XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,795,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,234,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Bill.com by 1,405.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 638,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,122,000 after acquiring an additional 595,796 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,768,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,929,000 after acquiring an additional 552,441 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Bill.com by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 357,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BILL. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $186.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,727. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.81 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.82 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $1,638,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,866,483.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.29, for a total transaction of $376,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,888 shares of company stock valued at $23,871,124 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.