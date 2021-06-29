High Falls Advisors Inc Sells 21,362 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

High Falls Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 49.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,362 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,968 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.09. 103,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,015. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $171.36 and a 1-year high of $277.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $270.76.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

