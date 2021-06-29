$30.60 Million in Sales Expected for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will announce sales of $30.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.81 million to $31.39 million. Barings BDC reported sales of $16.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year sales of $123.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $120.61 million to $125.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $124.83 million, with estimates ranging from $119.98 million to $129.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.84 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 172.63%.

BBDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

In related news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,166,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,427 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 348.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,284,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,820,000 after purchasing an additional 998,552 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,157,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,053,000 after purchasing an additional 959,979 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $5,723,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after buying an additional 448,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.72. 6,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,076. The stock has a market cap of $514.15 million, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $10.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

