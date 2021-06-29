Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. DraftKings makes up approximately 1.4% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in DraftKings by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,410,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,892 shares in the company, valued at $15,446,680.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,034,215 shares of company stock valued at $100,950,834. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.28. 292,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,946,303. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.93. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The business had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DraftKings from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.45.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Article: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.