Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 18,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,440,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,840,000 after purchasing an additional 788,973 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 940,927.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,763,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762,653 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,252,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,781,000 after purchasing an additional 228,838 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,384,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,761,000 after purchasing an additional 287,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,578,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,617 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX remained flat at $$15.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 63,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,465,655. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.12. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $15.29.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

