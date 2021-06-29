2,105 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,105 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.4% of XTX Topco Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $398.07. 71,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $296.83 and a fifty-two week high of $397.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,730 shares of company stock worth $5,277,679 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.