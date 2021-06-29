XTX Topco Ltd Invests $1.04 Million in RH (NYSE:RH)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000. RH makes up about 0.5% of XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,621,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in RH by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RH by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in RH by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

RH traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $690.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,137. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $657.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. RH has a 1-year low of $246.50 and a 1-year high of $733.05.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.74 million. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 22.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RH shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.31.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

