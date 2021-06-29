Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Buys 878 Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ECH. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,689,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 751,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,767,000 after purchasing an additional 61,655 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,221,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 135,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 23,703 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ECH traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.54. 1,168,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.61. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a twelve month low of $41.34 and a twelve month high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

