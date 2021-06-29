Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 706.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of EWU stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $32.78. 46,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,352,636. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $34.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.39.

