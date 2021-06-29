Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,811 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton comprises about 2.3% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $7,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.62.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.80. The company had a trading volume of 130,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,094. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.17. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

