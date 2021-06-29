Hartree Partners LP Takes $995,000 Position in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU)

Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,953,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,483,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,982,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,890,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,990,000.

NASDAQ:ARRWU traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.05. 108,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,770. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.99. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

