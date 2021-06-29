Hartree Partners LP Takes $1.48 Million Position in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU)

Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,694,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $491,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $985,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,994,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRAU traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.05. 1,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,758. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

