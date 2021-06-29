GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Short Interest Update

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,100 shares, a drop of 69.9% from the May 31st total of 342,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In related news, Director Darla D. Moore acquired 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $49,999.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Derek E. Dewan acquired 166,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 369,099 shares of company stock worth $216,695 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Get GEE Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOB. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in GEE Group by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 392,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 97,900 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in GEE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GEE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of GEE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GEE Group by 4,399.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 40,475 shares in the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GEE Group stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 39,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,146,645. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.06. GEE Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GEE Group had a negative net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $34.72 million during the quarter.

About GEE Group

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. The company offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.