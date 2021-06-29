Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Short Interest Down 90.8% in June

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a drop of 90.8% from the May 31st total of 177,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in Star Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 72,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Star Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,809,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,159,000 after buying an additional 271,734 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Star Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Star Group by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments grew its stake in shares of Star Group by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 104,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 59,319 shares during the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Group stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.19. 665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,284. The company has a market cap of $449.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87. Star Group has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $12.03.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $604.12 million for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 32.18%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This is a boost from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

