Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Trading Down 8.9%

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) dropped 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.03 and last traded at $5.03. Approximately 27,812 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,942,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $737.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 1.47.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 80.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 283.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

