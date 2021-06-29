LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.01

Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.01 and last traded at $29.01, with a volume of 7185 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.25.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LFST)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

