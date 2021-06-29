Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Short Interest Down 70.9% in June

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,900 shares, a drop of 70.9% from the May 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Mechel PAO during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mechel PAO by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 23,798 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mechel PAO by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,001,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 52,414 shares during the period. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.02. 2,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,861. Mechel PAO has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $2.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.11.

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates.

