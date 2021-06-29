Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.84

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$46.84 and last traded at C$46.40, with a volume of 307733 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$44.44.

GIL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.10.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$746.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$639.41 million. As a group, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.0899999234508 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th.

In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 41,722 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.56, for a total value of C$1,858,982.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,949,440.99.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.