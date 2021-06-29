BOMB (BOMB) Trading Up 3.8% This Week

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. BOMB has a market cap of $1.23 million and $201,853.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for about $1.36 or 0.00003721 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,481.33 or 0.99833678 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00032839 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007855 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00055855 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000901 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 905,948 coins and its circulating supply is 905,160 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

