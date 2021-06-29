Analysts Set Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) PT at $80.08

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.63. The stock had a trading volume of 13,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,413. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $49.42 and a 12 month high of $90.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.59.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.49 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,774.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 738 shares of company stock worth $59,427 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 208.4% in the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 61,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 41,620 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,103.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 168,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 154,392 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 138,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after purchasing an additional 20,740 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 154.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 812,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,837,000 after buying an additional 492,990 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 10.7% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 41,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

