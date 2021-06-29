InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.32.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of IIPZF remained flat at $$12.99 during midday trading on Thursday. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $13.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.27.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

