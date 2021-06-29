Lunes (LUNES) Price Reaches $0.0164

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. During the last week, Lunes has traded 26.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lunes coin can now be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Lunes has a market cap of $2.48 million and $5,691.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Lunes Coin Profile

Lunes is a LPoS coin that uses the Leased POS hashing algorithm. Lunes’ total supply is 150,728,538 coins. Lunes’ official Twitter account is @lunesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lunes’ official website is lunes.io. The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNES is a leased proof of stake cryptocurrency developed by the core team of Lunes Platform. The blockchain of Lunes is prepared to store and guarantee the security of any type of information, not only of financial transactions. This enables them to use their blockchain to perform various processes in a decentralized way, such as document authenticity records, digital asset issuance, and execution of smart contracts. “

Lunes Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunes using one of the exchanges listed above.

