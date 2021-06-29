HashBX Trading Down 45.4% Over Last 7 Days (HBX)

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 29th. HashBX has a total market capitalization of $378,260.03 and approximately $15.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HashBX has traded 45.4% lower against the US dollar. One HashBX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00056044 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00020009 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $250.55 or 0.00685649 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00039033 BTC.

HashBX Profile

HBX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashBX’s official website is hashbx.io . HashBX’s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

HashBX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashBX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

